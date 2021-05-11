Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.54

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.54 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 1814207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.20 ($1.39).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

