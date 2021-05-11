Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €77.00 ($90.59) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.63. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.