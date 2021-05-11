Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €77.00 ($90.59) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.63. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

