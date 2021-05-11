Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.63.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

