Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.63.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

