Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.63.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

