Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.63.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

