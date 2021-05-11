Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.96 ($85.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.63.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

