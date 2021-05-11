Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.96 ($85.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.63.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

