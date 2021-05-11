Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Tops $1.70

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $41.00 million and approximately $373,632.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.