Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 956071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

