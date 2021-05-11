BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 66.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $369.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

