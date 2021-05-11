BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $187.58 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -390.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

