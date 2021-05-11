BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,812 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Ballard Power Systems worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

