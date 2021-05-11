BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.28 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

