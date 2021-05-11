BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.08 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after acquiring an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock worth $1,744,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

