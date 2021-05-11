BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.15 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

