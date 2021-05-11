BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $324.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.81 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

