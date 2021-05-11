BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $128.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

