BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,337 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,292,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,020,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

