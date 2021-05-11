BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 41.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $292.06 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,946.94 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

