BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 72,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of HLT opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

