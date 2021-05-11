BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -97.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

