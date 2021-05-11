BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,283 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,068 shares of company stock worth $25,206,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

