BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,960 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

