BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,163 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,223.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

