BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,019 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

