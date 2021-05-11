BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,437 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

