BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 561 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $249.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

