BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 570 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4,250.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

