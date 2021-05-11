BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 651 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $239.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.