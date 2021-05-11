BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

