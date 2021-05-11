BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

