BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.11% of Lightspeed POS worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -72.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

