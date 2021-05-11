Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 5,291 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

