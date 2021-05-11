Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post sales of $42.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.40 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

