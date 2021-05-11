Brokerages Anticipate Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to announce sales of $531.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.10 million and the lowest is $474.66 million. Grubhub reported sales of $459.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $85.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

