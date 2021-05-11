Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $2.38. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $211.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day moving average is $171.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,653 shares of company stock worth $84,076,265 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.