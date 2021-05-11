Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

