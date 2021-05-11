Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.86 Million

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce $219.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.12 million and the lowest is $215.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $145.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $839.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $814.30 million to $863.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $941.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSII. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSII opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

