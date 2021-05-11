Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.92. Huntsman reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

