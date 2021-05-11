Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post $44.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $42.30 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $12.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $193.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $99,327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.88. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

