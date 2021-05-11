Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $215.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.92 million and the highest is $221.67 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $181.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $865.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.83 million to $893.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $892.13 million, with estimates ranging from $859.65 million to $966.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.