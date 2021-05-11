Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $116.76 and a 52 week high of $210.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

