Brokerages Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

