Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 22,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,789. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

