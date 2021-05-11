Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4,826.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,628,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.