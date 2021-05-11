Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.71. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. CJS Securities downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

