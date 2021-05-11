Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,869.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

