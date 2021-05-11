Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,228. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

