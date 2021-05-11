Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

