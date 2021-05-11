Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE HEP opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

