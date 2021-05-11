Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.09. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

