Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report $51.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $250.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $253.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $259.57 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 385.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 48.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

